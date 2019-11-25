Kenny Dalglish thinks Rangers can feel confident about positive result away to Feyenoord

Steven Gerrard's Rangers travel far from Ibrox this week in search of another positive European performance.

Scottish football legend Kenny Dalglish thinks Rangers will be feeling confident about securing the kind of result they need in the Europa League this week, writing in The Sunday Post (24/11 print edition, Post Match supplement page 9).

The Gers currently sit second in Group G, three points ahead of Porto and Thursday's opponents Feyenoord.

However, there's a lot of work to do before qualification for the Round of 32 can be secured and this week's match is a big one.

Steven Gerrard's outfit managed to get the better of the Dutch side at Ibrox and Dalglish reckons that the four points against Porto are reason enough for the team to head abroad on Thursday with no fear.

As quoted by The Sunday Post (24/11 print edition, Post Match supplement page 9), he said: "Having taken four points from Porto in their last two Europa League group games, Rangers will travel to Rotterdam for Thursday night’s game against Feyenoord in a confident mood.

"That said, Steven Gerrard won’t allow his players to be cocky about the task in hand.

"The Dutch giants are not the force they once were, but with Dick Advocaat at the helm, they’ll be organised and determined."

The Celtic and Liverpool legend would go on to suggest that a draw is achievable, which would set Rangers well up for potential qualification after their final group game against Young Boys.

With Alfredo Morelos in such lethal form and others such as Ryan Kent beginning to show their true worth, they'll have plenty of attacking threat on offer.

If their defensive line can hold up to scrutiny then there's every chance of following through on that Dalglish expectation.