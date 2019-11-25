Joleon Lescott comments on Liverpool fans’ attitude towards Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015.

Joleon Lescott suggested on Sky Sports News (12:43pm, November 23, 2019) that he is stunned at the reception that Manchester City star Raheem Sterling gets at Liverpool.

Sterling was given a hostile reception by the Liverpool fans during the Premier League game against City at Anfield earlier this month.

The 24-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, joined the Citizens from Liverpool in the summer of 2015 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £44 million.

Former City central defender Lescott believes that Sterling’s move from Liverpool for the Citizens has paid off.

Lescott said on Sky Sports News (12:43pm, November 23, 2019): “It’s crazy that they still do it. I get the initial abuse.

"Until they win a trophy, until they win the league, then you can continue to do that, but the fact is that he has gone there, he has probably won like six trophies in the time he has been there. It was an educated decision from Raheem, and one that has paid off.”

Successful time at Manchester City

Sterling has been superb during his time at City so far and has taken his game to another level under manager Pep Guardiola.

The 24-year-old has won the Premier League title twice, the EFL Cup on two occasions, and the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield once each.

Sterling has also established himself as a key figure in the current England team.