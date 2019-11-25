Joe Cole’s response when asked about managing West Ham United

West Ham United are struggling at the moment.

West Ham United’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend has put further pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The Hammers started the season hoping to challenge for the Premier League top six, but the London club are now just three points above the relegation zone.

Pellegrini is a very good manager who won the Premier League title with Manchester City, but things are not going well for him at West Ham at the moment.

It is clear that Pellegrini is under pressure, and with the season still only in November, the West Ham chiefs could decide to part company with him.

Joe Cole is a budding coach, and the former England international started his professional club football career at West Ham and also had another spell at the London club in 2013-14.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool attacking player has suggested that he is open to managing West Ham, as he did not give a straightforward ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer when he was asked about taking over at the London Stadium.

When asked if he would be interested in the West Ham managerial role should it become vacant, Cole said, as quoted by Football.London: "I would love to see West Ham do well.

"For this club historically they need a young manager with a plan. The key for this club is to have someone who has the ability to bring players in."