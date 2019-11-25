Joe Cole praises Tottenham Hotspur duo Serge Aurier and Dele Alli

Serge Aurier and Dele Alli were in action for Tottenham Hotspur against West Ham United at the weekend.

Joe Cole gave his take on the performance of Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier against West Ham United at the weekend on BT Sport (2:45pm, November 23, 2019).

The former West Ham star was impressed with the display produced by the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international during Tottenham’s win at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Cole also praised Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli for his performance against West Ham in the London derby, and was pleased with his post-match comments about wanting to be better that what he was when he was in form.

Cole said about Aurier on BT Sport (2:45pm, November 23, 2019): “Credit to Aurier as well because he’s come in for a lot of stick because he has been terrible. But today, he was excellent and that’s the standard he has to play at every week.”

Cole said about Alli on BT Sport (2:43pm, November 23, 2019): “I can see so many parallels between Dele Alli and Frank, the way [Mourinho] speaks about Dele. And Dele’s interview was great as well because he said, ‘I don’t want to be the Dele Alli of two years ago, I want to be even better than that’.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against West Ham, Alli took two shots, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 76.5%, took 53 touches, attempted one dribble, and made four tackles and one interception.

Aurier played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 83.7%, took 85 touches, attempted five dribbles, and made two tackles, two interceptions and four clearances, according to WhoScored.