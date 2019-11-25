Jeremie Frimpong shares what he'd heard about Scott Brown before joining Celtic

Celtic beat Livingston 4-0 on Saturday afternoon, with Jeremie Frimpong again impressing.

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong has told the Glasgow Evening Times that he heard a lot about Scott Brown before he arrived at Parkhead.

The Bhoys were back in action on Saturday afternoon following the international break, and were in perfect form as they beat Livingston 4-0.

Celtic captain Brown was on the scoresheet with the second goal, but it was young right back Frimpong who again made headlines.

The teenager was once again impressive on Saturday, showing off his pace and attacking play to pip Brown to BBC Man of the Match award.

Celtic pounced to sign the barely-known Frimpong on deadline day in September, luring him from Manchester City in a deal that now looks like a masterstroke.

The Bhoys had already signed Hatem Abd Elhamed and Moritz Bauer to bolster their right back options, but it's Frimpong who has been making the headlines.

The 18-year-old Dutchman has already become a hugely popular figure at Parkhead, and he has now opened up on his thoughts on Bhoys captain Brown.

Frimpong noted that Brown has been helping him a lot and giving him real encouragement, whilst he noted that he had heard from numerous people before making his move that Brown is a 'good captain', and he's pleased to be playing alongside the Scot.

“Scott Brown in particular has been helping me a lot,” said Frimpong. “He says ‘just do what you do because no-one can live with you, just go and show the fans what you can do’. I knew Scott was a good captain, I heard that from everywhere. When he plays, he always gives 100% and I knew if I was going to be in his company he would help me a lot and he has. I am really grateful for that,” he added.