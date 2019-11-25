Jamie Redknapp thinks Pochettino would be open to Arsenal job

Arsenal boss Unai Emery finds himself under huge pressure.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he thinks Mauricio Pochettino would be open to the Arsenal job after his Tottenham exit.

Spurs chose to sack Pochettino on Tuesday night, bringing an end to his five-and-a-half year spell as Tottenham boss following a disappointing start to the season.

Tottenham didn't wait around, appointing Jose Mourinho as their new boss less than 12 hours after announcing Pochettino's exit, and he got off to the perfect start with a 3-2 win over West Ham United.

On the other side of North London, there's complete chaos. Arsenal drew 2-2 at home to Southampton on Saturday, needing a last gasp Alexandre Lacazette equaliser to rescue a point.

Arsenal once again gave up 20 shots at home, and it's clear right now that boss Unai Emery just isn't working, with just two wins in the last 11 Premier League games.

That has left Arsenal fans calling for Emery to go, suggesting a whole host of potential replacements – including ex-Tottenham boss Pochettino.

Pochettino has been strong in the past about how he wouldn't manage Barcelona having had a strong spell with rivals Espanyol, but Jamie Redknapp doesn't think he would take a similar stance here, instead suggesting that his Spurs spell wouldn't stop him from heading to Arsenal.

Redknapp believes Arsenal should go for Pochettino 'in a heartbeat', and even has a theory that Tottenham moved for Mourinho because they may have lost him to Arsenal as a replacement for 'beaten man' Emery.

“If I was a decision maker at Arsenal, I'd go for Mauricio Pochettino in a heartbeat,” said Redknapp. “I'm not sure I believe Poch would let his time with Tottenham stop him from taking over. Maybe the reason Spurs decided to go for Jose Mourinho so suddenly was they felt they could not hang around, because their north London rivals might be searching for a new boss soon. Unai Emery is under big, big pressure. I have some sympathy for him but he looks a beaten man,” he added.