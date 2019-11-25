Jamie Redknapp thinks Everton's lack of direction is frustrating fans

Everton lost 2-0 at home to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he thinks Everton are in no man's land with their approach – and can understand why fans are unhappy.

The Toffees were back in action on Saturday afternoon as they took on an out-of-form and injury-hit Norwich City side – and Marco Silva suffered a disastrous afternoon.

Todd Cantwell and Dennis Srbeny struck to give Norwich all three points at Goodison Park, and leave Silva fighting for his job.

It's now six defeats in the last nine for Everton, and Silva is under massive pressure, with a number of managers being linked with the club.

Just over three years into the Farhad Moshiri era, Everton are still looking for their identity. They appointed Ronald Koeman from Southampton in 2016, but his reign lasted just over a year.

Next was Sam Allardyce, who only stuck around for a few months before Everton went with long-term target Silva, but his reign appears to be in danger now.

All three are very different managers, so it's unclear just what Everton's plan really is, and Jamie Redknapp feels that's part of why fans are now frustrated.

Redknapp thinks Everton are constantly taking one step forward and two steps back, lacking direction at all times – and with no clear pattern in their managerial choices, it's leading to chaos.

“Everton had Ronald Koeman, who came in with expansive ideas,” said Redknapp. “Then they had Sam Allardyce, known as more of a pragmatic manager. They then got Marco Silva, who is maybe something in between. It feels like they take one step forward then two back. They lack direction and you can understand why fans are frustrated,” he added.