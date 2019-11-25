Jamie Redknapp raves about Wolves

Wolves are up to fifth place.

Wolves earned a hard fought away win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

The 2-1 victory helped lift Wolves up into fifth position, with both Sheffield United and Arsenal dropping points.

Jamie Redknapp told The Mail that he believes Wolves deserve more praise.

Redknapp said: "We've got to give Wolves credit. Winning at Bournemouth left them sitting fifth on Saturday. They have gone about their business while also sitting on the brink of qualifying for the next round of the Europa League.

"After failing to win their first six Premier League games, plenty feared the worst. Boss Nuno Espirito Santo was perhaps a little worried, too. But they are in a brilliant position now."

Wolves' start to the season has been down to a complicated fixture list due to Europa League football.

There was a heavy defeat to Chelsea which understandably rang a few alarm bells.

That was the first time there have really been worries at Wolves during Nuno Santo's three seasons in charge.

Wolves are better for it, having to negotiate the challenges and get used to playing European football and balancing it with the demands of the Premier League.

The league is so tight below Wolves that one defeat could see them drop several places, but they seem to be rising to the challenges in front of them.

As Redknapp points out, their league placing may wake a few people up to their achievements.