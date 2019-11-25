Quick links

Jamie Redknapp raves about Wolves

Dan Coombs
Jamie Redknapp prior to the Premier League match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park on April 9, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Wolves are up to fifth place.

Diogo Jota of Wolves (C) celebrates with teammates Adama Traore of Wolves (L) and Conor Coady of Wolves after scoring their 1st goal during the UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round...

Wolves earned a hard fought away win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

The 2-1 victory helped lift Wolves up into fifth position, with both Sheffield United and Arsenal dropping points.

 

Jamie Redknapp told The Mail that he believes Wolves deserve more praise.

Redknapp said: "We've got to give Wolves credit. Winning at Bournemouth left them sitting fifth on Saturday. They have gone about their business while also sitting on the brink of qualifying for the next round of the Europa League.

"After failing to win their first six Premier League games, plenty feared the worst. Boss Nuno Espirito Santo was perhaps a little worried, too. But they are in a brilliant position now."

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager

Wolves' start to the season has been down to a complicated fixture list due to Europa League football.

There was a heavy defeat to Chelsea which understandably rang a few alarm bells.

That was the first time there have really been worries at Wolves during Nuno Santo's three seasons in charge.

Wolves are better for it, having to negotiate the challenges and get used to playing European football and balancing it with the demands of the Premier League.

The league is so tight below Wolves that one defeat could see them drop several places, but they seem to be rising to the challenges in front of them.

As Redknapp points out, their league placing may wake a few people up to their achievements.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho (centre) battles for possession with Bournemouth's Lewis Cook during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers at...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

