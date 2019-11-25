Jamie Redknapp on Frank Lampard's decision to drop Mason Mount at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount was taken out of his side's starting line-up against Manchester City.

Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was right to drop Mason Mount against Manchester City.

Chelsea lost 2-1 to City on Saturday, but their performance in the contest earned them credit.

The Blues actually had more possession than City, even though they were unable to pick up the three points.

And Redknapp felt that Chelsea’s midfielders all put in impressive performances during the contest.

“Lampard had a big decision to make with Mason Mount and he dropped the 20-year-old to the substitutes' bench,” Redknapp said.

“It turned out to be the right call. Chelsea's opener involved all three of their midfielders.

“A little one-two between Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, a ball over the top for Kante and bang, goal. Chelsea finished with 53.3 per cent possession, too, and that is unheard of against City.”

Mount has caught the eye at Chelsea so far this term, and already looks at home in their first team, despite his lack of experience.

The England international only had a small part to play against City though, as he was brought on as a late substitute.

Mount could come back into Chelsea starting contention in the week, as they are likely to set up in a slightly more attacking style against Valencia.

Lampard’s side can secure qualification from their Champions League group with a win by two goals or more over Valencia on Wednesday.