Jamie Redknapp comments on Tottenham's Dele Alli playing under Jose Mourinho

Dele Alli produced his best performance of the season in Jose Mourinho's first game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Jose Mourinho is treating Dele Alli like Chelsea legend Frank Lampard who thrived under his stewardship when he was at Stamford Bridge.

Since the start of last season, Alli's form has come into question, but during Spurs' 3-2 win yesterday, he produced his best display in a long time despite not getting on the scoresheet.

When Mourinho was at Chelsea, he turned a young Frank Lampard into one of the best midfielders in the world, as the Englishmen helped them to numerous trophies.

Speaking to Sky Sports PL (23/11/19 5 pm start), Redknapp highlighted Mourinho's past comments on Lampard and how he has been talking about Alli in a similar fashion since that win at the London Stadium.

"Even the way he spoke after the game and talking about Dele Alli," Redknapp told Sky Sports. "Now, he obviously sees a player that has struggled for a year or two.

"I remember when he went to Chelsea with Frank Lampard and he was expressing all the time, 'you can be the best midfield player in the world'.

"And he said that after the game [against West Ham]. He's got a player there that has struggled. Two or three years ago we were talking about a midfielder that was getting 10-15 goals as a number 10. And he knows if he can get that little more out of these guys then there's no reason why he cannot kick on with these."

There's no doubt that Alli needs someone to bring the best out of him and someone like Mourinho might be the right manager, at this moment, to take his game to the next level.

Alli has already proven that he has the ability to put the ball into the back of the net on a regular basis from the middle of the park, but he'll be looking to do it more consistently over these next few seasons.

Whilst Mauricio Pochettino brought Alli to White Hart Lane and showcased him to England's top-flight, Mourinho will be hoping to take his game to that potentially world-class level.