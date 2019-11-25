Jamie Redknapp comments on Jose Mourinho's Tottenham coming up against Chelsea

Frank Lampard's high-flying Chelsea will take on Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur next month.

Jamie Redknapp thinks that Jose Mourinho will want to prove to Tottenham fans that he is Tottenham 'through and through' when they take on Chelsea next month.

Mourinho, who won three Premier League titles at Chelsea, is set to face off against the player he managed for a number of years in Frank Lampard, who knocked him out of the Carabao Cup last season when the Englishmen was at Derby County and he was at Manchester United.

Given the history behind it all, it will be a mouth-watering affair and one that will no doubt be filled with drama throughout.

Speaking to Sky Sports PL (23/11/19 5 pm start), Redknapp shared the concerns Spurs fans were showing when Mourinho was appointed, as he commented on that up and coming Chelsea clash.

“That's a big one,” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “Whenever you play against your old team or manage them, it always means much more.

“I think it's the sort of game where Jose will think I can show the Tottenham fans, 'I am Tottenham now, I'm not a Chelsea man. I'm Tottenham through and through'.

“When it first happened this week, Tottenham fans that I know were like, 'I can't believe it, Jose's not a Tottenham man'. And all of a sudden in the press conferences, he has put that to bed and everyone is looking that we have a born winner now.”

What could be more interesting is that by the time Spurs and Chelsea meet, the gap between the two could be closed by a significant amount.

At this moment, Lampard's side are nine points ahead of their London neighbours, but given Spurs' recent lift in mood, it wouldn't be a surprise if that closes in these coming weeks and months.

Whilst Tottenham finishing in the top-four places is still a difficult task to achieve for the club, it is one Mourinho will be backing his players to achieve and it wouldn't be a surprise to many if they pull it off.