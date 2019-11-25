Jamie Redknapp comments on Jose Mourinho's first Tottenham team selection

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko had been an established part of the starting line-up under Mauricio Pochettino.

Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho got his decision to drop Moussa Sissoko correct.

Sissoko was taken out of Tottenham’s team for Mourinho’s first match in charge, with Harry Winks starting alongside Eric Dier in midfield.

Spurs went on to win 3-2 against West Ham, with Mourinho’s side putting in an impressive display.

The Lilywhites were thoroughly dominant for 60 minutes at the London Stadium.

And Redknapp felt that Mourinho got his team selection decisions spots on.

“Mourinho had only a few days to work with his team but he made good decisions,” Redknapp said.

“He knows he has forwards who can wreak havoc so he selected them all. He started Eric Dier and Harry Winks in midfield rather than Moussa Sissoko.

“Full backs Serge Aurier and Ben Davies were solid. Dele Alli made a good impression and I hope we see the 23-year-old arriving in the box and scoring goals again.”

Sissoko had been one of Tottenham’s better performers this season, so it was, perhaps, a slight surprise to see the £30 million midfielder (BBC Sport) on the bench.

But Mourinho seems to be eager to give Dier a chance back in defensive midfield, after what has been a difficult time for him of late.

The England international has not featured regularly for Spurs throughout 2019, and is still searching for his best form.

Tottenham are next in action tomorrow evening, when they take on Olympiacos.