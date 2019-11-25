Quick links

James Milner’s past comments on reported Leeds target Rhian Brewster

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

According to The Mirror, Leeds United are among the clubs interested in signing Rhian Brewster from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Leeds, Aston Villa, Swansea City and Crystal Palace want to secure the services of the 19-year-old striker on loan from Liverpool in January.

The 19-year-old is quite inexperienced, but the teenager is hugely talented and huge potential.

While Leeds fans may have some concerns about signing a striker who is only 19 years of age, James Milner’s comments about him in September 2019 will encourage the Elland Road faithful.

 

Liverpool star Milner, who started his professional club football career at Leeds and is still very popular among the West Yorkshire outfit’s fans, raved about the England Under-21 international.

Milner told The London Evening Standard about Brewster on September 26, 2019: “Rhian is an out-and-out goalscorer, you know that he’ll score goals.

“[He’s got] that hunger and he’s learning from one of the best there is at the other side of the game, Bobby.

“He might not be able to do the Cruyffs that Bobby can do but he is ruthless in front of goal, he’ll get plenty of goals.”

Good signing for Leeds United?

Patrick Bamford is the main striker at Leeds at the moment, while Eddie Nketiah - signed on loan from Arsenal in the summer transfer window - has done a good job coming on as a substitute.

A loan deal for Brewster would make sense for Leeds, especially as the teenager is so highly rated and head coach Marcelo Bielsa knows how to get the best out of young players.

