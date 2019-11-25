Is Bromley's Ollie Tanner Crystal Palace's mystery trialist?

Crystal Palace's Under-23s beat Millwall 4-2 on Monday afternoon.

Crystal Palace fielded a mystery trialist in Monday afternoon's Under-23s fixture with Millwall.

And he was heavily involved as Palace beat their London rivals 4-2 at Copers Cope, potentially even getting himself on the scoresheet.

10: It's one for the dubious goals panel. Could be Trialist, could be Wickham, could be an own goal...



But the main thing is Palace are ahead.



1-0 #CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 25, 2019

17: Trialist at it again! Daly finds him with a cross from the left but the keeper gets down well to deny the left-footed strike.



1-0 #CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 25, 2019

49: Off the post! BP does well to find the trialist, who bends it onto the base of the post and it goes behind.



3-1 #CPFC — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) November 25, 2019

But whereas Crystal Palace continued to hide the player's identity afterwards, Millwall were less than secretive.

According to the Lions' Twitter account, he went by the surname 'Tanner' - with no first name provided.

FULL-TIME: @CPFC 4-2 #Millwall U23: Tanner (11’), Pierrick (42’, 45+1’, 65’); Olaofe (34’, 90+2’)



Defeat for our youngsters in Beckenham despite Tanto’s brace.



Report to follow... pic.twitter.com/dgHwBsMPWY — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) November 25, 2019

But considering that Palace were, as recently as this weekend, credited with an interest in an identically-named Bromley player - a 17-year-old once on the books of Arsenal and Charlton Athletic - logic suggests it is he who is their mystery man.

In an article celebrating his first-team debut on Saturday, Bromley stated on their official website that Ollie Tanner has '(drawn) attention from Reading, Fulham and Crystal Palace'.

The trialist lasted 63 minutes before being withdrawn by the Palace U23s boss, Shaun Derry.

The young Eagles are next in action against Middlesborough at Champion Hill next Monday and it will be interesting to see if he is given another run-out.