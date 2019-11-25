Quick links

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Is Bromley's Ollie Tanner Crystal Palace's mystery trialist?

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Selhurst Park the home stadium of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on October 6, 2018...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal Palace's Under-23s beat Millwall 4-2 on Monday afternoon.

A general view of Selhurst Park the home stadium of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park on October 6, 2018...

Crystal Palace fielded a mystery trialist in Monday afternoon's Under-23s fixture with Millwall.

And he was heavily involved as Palace beat their London rivals 4-2 at Copers Cope, potentially even getting himself on the scoresheet.

But whereas Crystal Palace continued to hide the player's identity afterwards, Millwall were less than secretive.

According to the Lions' Twitter account, he went by the surname 'Tanner' - with no first name provided.

But considering that Palace were, as recently as this weekend, credited with an interest in an identically-named Bromley player - a 17-year-old once on the books of Arsenal and Charlton Athletic - logic suggests it is he who is their mystery man.

In an article celebrating his first-team debut on Saturday, Bromley stated on their official website that Ollie Tanner has '(drawn) attention from Reading, Fulham and Crystal Palace'.

 

The trialist lasted 63 minutes before being withdrawn by the Palace U23s boss, Shaun Derry.

The young Eagles are next in action against Middlesborough at Champion Hill next Monday and it will be interesting to see if he is given another run-out.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch