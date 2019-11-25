Quick links

'I don't need this': Ben Parker comments on Leeds

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Fulham at Elland Road on December 13, 2014 in Leeds, England.
Shane Callaghan
Leeds United very nearly dropped two big points on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Parker has joked that watching Leeds United isn't good for his health.

Marcelo Bielsa's side moved second in the Championship table on Saturday by winning 2-1 away to Luton Town.

Leeds, as they so often do, did it the hard way by scoring a last-minute winner to stay two points behind top-of-the-table West Bromwich Albion.

They looked certain to drop at least two points, but a late own goal from Matthew Pearson was enough to give the visitors a victory.

 

And former Leeds defender Parker, a pundit for LUTV, conceded that he doesn't need the drama of watching United these days.

He said: "This isn't good for my health! I'm not going to lie. I don't need this at my tender age. Teams that win leagues, teams that win promotions, dig in deep, they find a way to get a winner, and that's what we've done there."

Leeds look like they're going to be there or thereabouts again come May.

Bielsa's side finished third in the Championship last season after spending most of the campaign alternating between first and second, only for a late-season collapse to consign them to the playoffs.

How fans of the Elland Road club would love a straightforward passage into the Premier League after a 16-year absence, but the drama of it all does make the highs that bit more special.

