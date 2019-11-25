Harry Melling pops up in His Dark Materials - what else has the Harry Potter star been in since 2010?

His Dark Materials already boasts a stellar cast but added a new and unexpected face in episode 4.

It's always a pleasant surprise when a familiar face pops up in a film or TV show and there are certainly plenty of familiar faces in BBC One's His Dark Materials.

While the main cast features the likes of James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Dafne Keen among others, a new familiar face popped up in episode 4 of His Dark Materials, non-other than Harry Melling, the actor who portrayed Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter series.

It's safe to say that fans weren't expecting to see the former Harry Potter actor take on a role at centre-stage in His Dark Materials but it was certainly a welcome surprise for many.

But besides His Dark Materials, what else has Harry Melling been in since his final Harry Potter appearance?

CAST NEWS: Andrew Scott is about to arrive in His Dark Materials

Harry Melling in His Dark Materials

Harry Melling makes his first appearance in His Dark Materials in the series' fourth episode as Sysselman, an agent of the tyrannical Magisterium in the Northern town of Trollesund.

We first meet Syssleman when Lee Scoresby asks him about the new Gyptian arrivals in the town.

Sysselman seems harmless enough at first but quickly takes a sour turn when questions start being asked about the Armoured Bear, Iorek Byrnison.

Busy Sunday night for Harry Melling

Not only was Harry Melling front and centre in His Dark Materials on Sunday, November 24th, but the actor was also featured in The War of the Worlds on BBC One at 9pm, just after His Dark Materials.

It's safe to say that fans couldn't cope with the Harry Melling overload.

Don't know about anyone else but I'm enjoying the #HarryMelling double-bill in #HisDarkMaterials and #TheWarofTheWorlds tonight.

Long way from Duddikins (While I'm at it, his turn in Buster Scruggs is also ) — ❄️Crisp❄️o'verglaze-crownedfens️ (@notanotherCJ) November 24, 2019

Harry Melling's post-Potter acting career

It's always been fascinating to see where actors from Harry Potter have ended up in the years since the films were released, especially for those who grew up alongside the films themselves.

Harry Melling may not be the biggest name in the acting business but he's still a recognisable face for many due to his busy acting career.

Since his final Potter appearance in 2010's Deathly Hallows Part 1, Harry Melling boasts 14 films and TV appearances.

His first acting gig post-Potter came in the BBC drama Merlin where he appeared in one episode as the character Gilli.

However, Melling's most prominent role to date came in the Netflix original film The Ballard of Buster Scruggs where he plays the limbless actor alongside Liam Neeson.

Another major role for Harry Melling came in The Lost City of Z where he was part of an all-star cast that featured the likes of Tom Holland, Sienna Miller, Robert Pattinson and Ian McDiarmid.

It's unlikely we'll see Harry Melling as Sysselman again in His Dark Materials but his single-episode appearance has certainly gone down well with fans.