Harry Kane thinks Jose Mourinho has added new trophy belief to Tottenham Hotspur

The Spurs striker thinks his new head coach's credentials have given his teammates new confidence.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane thinks the trophy-winning pedigree of Jose Mourinho has instilled new belief into the Spurs squad, The Daily Mail report.

Spurs made the bold decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino last week, replacing him with former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho.

It was certainly a blockbuster move and it's fair to say that the appointment, combined with a weekend win against West Ham United, has brought a bit of hope back to a stagnating season.

For Kane, it's a decision that's all about bringing a winning mentality to Tottenham, feeling that manager's record brings confidence to the dressing room at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

As quoted by The Daily Mail, the striker said: "The gaffer has won at every club he has gone to, there's no hiding that.

"We all want to win and when Mauricio was here we wanted to win the same as when the gaffer is here now. But, of course, when someone has a reputation like Jose Mourinho has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief."

Pochettino brought Spurs to the brink of success last season, guiding them to the final of the Champions League, but they just couldn't quite find the quality to see off Liverpool.

There's no denying he had a transformative impact on Spurs but that inability to deliver silverware, coupled with a poor start to the 2019/20 season, appears to be what ultimately sealed his fate.

Zero managerial trophies compared to Mourinho's multiple league titles, national cups and European competition wins simply doesn't compare favourably.

The Argentinian will likely always be a popular figure amongst some Spurs supporters, but if Mourinho can take them to new heights again, it'll have been worth the recent heartache.