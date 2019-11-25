Meet the 2019 Grime For Corbyn artists featuring Saskilla and Sharky major

The sub-genre movement first surfaced back in 2017.

It's back!

The Grime4Corbyn campaign has been resurrected for 2019 with a range of new artists aboard to help encourage young people to vote.

It currently has a website, with the slogan reading: "Still grime. Still Corbyn" along with the disclaimer: "Grime4Corbyn encourages young people to take part in the electoral process. Vote for whoever you want."

The reemergence of the movement was discussed at Labour's Arts for All policy charter launch at Theatre Royal Stratford East on Sunday, November 24th 2019.

Among the attendees of the evening were filmmaker Ken Loach (he recently directed Sorry We Missed You and I, Daniel Blake), Emeli Sandé, MIA, Lily Allen and more. During the evening, it was expressed that Labour would hold the arts “at the heart of government”; they are also promising a £1 billion investment into libraries, museums, and venues etc, among other things.

Grime4Corbyn artists

According to The Guardian, the following artists have already been announced:

- Sharky Major

- Durrty Goodz

- Manga Saint Hilare

- Lioness

- Saskilla

- Jamakabi

- Nasty Jack

- Bruza

- Scrufizzer

- Ten Dixon

- Drifter

- Lady Shocker

- Taliifah

The same source notes that numerous names this time around - and last - were important figures during the genre's inception. We expect many more names will be announced.

Grime4Corbyn controversy

The Grime 4 Corbyn live stream session will take place on Friday, November 29th 2019 from 7 - 11 pm; you can sign up here.

Grime fans will surely be keen to watch some of their favourite artists take part, but actually, it's not all praise and positivity.

According to The Guardian, a number of previous Grime4Corbyn participants and beyond have distanced themselves from the Labour campaign.

The source includes a quote from an unnamed grime manager in reflection of the previous campaign: “The general consensus is that they [the grime community] were used... They didn’t follow up. They weren’t expecting a general election so soon, and it’s a bit late to go to the grime community now after ignoring us.”

Popular rapper AJ Tracey was once vocal in supporting Labour, but he has since said of Grime4corbyn: “It actually helped him a lot and I feel like he didn’t capitalise on it... He didn’t utilise what he had.”

As noted by NME, some were critical of it from the beginning, including Skepta, who expressed his belief that politicians "used people" for votes.

Big up @jeremycorbyn — Born In January (@WileyUpdates) November 15, 2019

Jeremy Corbyn and Kerrang!

It's not just grime which Corbyn has been involved with...

Back in 2017, the politician also featured on the cover of rock magazine Kerrang! alongside members of such bands as Architects and Creeper; the cover story headline read: "Take the power back!"

It's clear that Corbyn understands that appearing alongside and in favour of popular musicians will help encourage young, sub-cultural voters. Let's see how it plans out this time around.

