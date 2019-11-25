Grant McCann relaxed about Jarrod Bowen's Hull City future as Newcastle links continue

Newcastle United are said to want to sign the winger Steve Bruce brought to Hull.

The Hull City manager Grant McCann has adopted a relaxed approach to the future of his Newcastle United linked winger, Jarrod Bowen.

Newcastle have long been credited with an interest in Bowen, who scored twice for Hull at Middlesbrough on Sunday just hours after fresh reports about a move to the Magpies surfaced.

The Sunday Mirror (November 24, page 72) claimed that the Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is ready to wait until the summer to sign the 22-year-old, whom he brought to Hull in 2014.

Bowen is out of contract at the end of this season, although Hull can extend his deal by a further 12 months should they wish to do so.

As such, a £20 million valuation continues to be discussed.

But asked for an update on Bowen's situation, having recently offered the Herefordshire native a new contract, McCann told the Hull Daily Mail: "What will be will be.

"We’re just delighted to have him so far. We just want him to continue playing and enjoying his football here like he is."

As well as Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton were credited with an interest in Bowen earlier this year.

