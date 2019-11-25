Quick links

Grant McCann relaxed about Jarrod Bowen's Hull City future as Newcastle links continue

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon...
Newcastle United are said to want to sign the winger Steve Bruce brought to Hull.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after scoring their second and equalising goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Hull City at the Riverside Stadium,...

The Hull City manager Grant McCann has adopted a relaxed approach to the future of his Newcastle United linked winger, Jarrod Bowen.

Newcastle have long been credited with an interest in Bowen, who scored twice for Hull at Middlesbrough on Sunday just hours after fresh reports about a move to the Magpies surfaced.

The Sunday Mirror (November 24, page 72) claimed that the Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is ready to wait until the summer to sign the 22-year-old, whom he brought to Hull in 2014.

 

Bowen is out of contract at the end of this season, although Hull can extend his deal by a further 12 months should they wish to do so.

As such, a £20 million valuation continues to be discussed.

But asked for an update on Bowen's situation, having recently offered the Herefordshire native a new contract, McCann told the Hull Daily Mail: "What will be will be.

"We’re just delighted to have him so far. We just want him to continue playing and enjoying his football here like he is."

Hull City manager Grant McCann during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Hull City at the Liberty Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Swansea, Wales.

As well as Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton were credited with an interest in Bowen earlier this year.

Newcastle fans - would Bowen be a worthwhile addition?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

