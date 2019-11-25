Graeme Souness thinks Hugo Lloris needs replacing at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is injured at the moment.

Graeme Souness has suggested in The Times that Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho should follow Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's lead and sign a new goalkeeper.

The Liverpool legend, who was at Tottenham as a youth player and now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that Hugo Lloris is not the right goalkeeper for Spurs in the long term.

The 32-year-old France international is on the sidelines at the moment, and the goalkeeper is due to be back in action in the New Year.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp signed Alisson, while City boss Guardiola recruited Ederson.

Souness wrote in The Times: “I would be surprised if Mourinho doesn’t look at alternative arrangements in goal. I know Hugo Lloris is due back from injury in the new year but I’m not sure that he represents the best long-term bet.

“Spurs will always be taking one step forward so long as they have Kane in the team but they could also be taking two steps back if they don’t get it right at the other end of the pitch.

“Fixing the goalkeeping problem became a priority for Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola when they set about stamping their marks on Liverpool and City.”

No competition for Hugo Lloris?

Lloris is a very experienced goalkeeper, but the Frenchman has made some costly mistakes from time to time in recent times.

There is virtually no competition for Lloris at Tottenham, as he is the undisputed number one between the posts when he is fit and available.

Michel Vorm is very experienced, but he has been playing second fiddle to Lloris for years, while 27-year-old goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has really not played a lot of competitive football matches in his career, although some of his performances have been very encouraging.