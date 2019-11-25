Goo Hara’s goodbye Instagram post - K-Pop star found dead at her home

The beloved K-Pop icon will be sorely missed by so many.

Friends, family, K-Pop fans and beyond are in mourning over the tragic passing of Goo Hara.

The pop star rose to popularity under the name Hara and was a member of the South Korean pop group Kara. It's also worth noting that she worked as an actress, appearing in such titles as 2011's City Hunter and Urakara.

Kara released a number of albums, beginning with The First Blooming back in 2007; the most recent appears to be 2015's Girl Story. However, Goo released her solo debut EP - Alohara (Can You Feel It?) - that same year.

Her music, and indeed, presence, was a comfort and joy in the lives of many, and her Instagram alone boasts an incredible 1.7 million followers.

A memorial altar of K-pop star Goo Hara is seen at the Seoul St. Mary's Hospital on November 25, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. K-pop star Goo Hara of Kara was found dead yesterday on...

Goo Hara passes away

As highlighted by the Mirror, the beloved star was found dead at her home recently; she was 28-years-old.

The same source notes that she was working on an anti-cyberbullying campaign earlier in 2019 and that she attempted suicide earlier this year.

In wake of the attempt, in May, she openly addressed it and apologised to her fans. Many were understandably worried about her wellbeing after the heartbreaking reveal. Despite such struggles, the brave artist rolled out on a Japanese tour, playing fans her new solo stuff, including the likes of 'Midnight Queen' and more.

Goo Hara's goodbye Instagram post

On Friday, November 22nd, the star posted a picture of herself on Instagram tucked into bed, anchored by the caption "goodnight."

On the surface, it just seemed like a standard selfie, but tragically, it wasn't.

Since news of her passing broke, many fans from all over the globe have flocked to the picture's comment section to pay their respects. One recently wrote: "I'll love you forever and ever. The world did not deserve you, I hope that you are resting well and that you are finding happiness and peace and laughter and smiles. I'll miss you but it helps to know that you are free now. Please be happy for us, for you. I love you forever and ever."

Another added: "You've worked very hard! Rest in peace."

A South Korean man pays tribute at a memorial altar as his makes a call of condolence in honor of the K-pop star Goo Hara at the Seoul St. Mary's Hospital on November 25, 2019 in Seoul,...

Goo Hara tributes flood Twitter

Since her passing, fans have also taken the time to tweet their respects.

One recently wrote: "Goo Hara has gone through hell and back... she has gone through so much and remained so strong and bright. She is such an inspiration and I love her so much. I hope that your soul is finally at rest angel."

Similarly, another weighed in: "Let's all take care of each other. You did so well Hara, we’re all so incredibly proud of you and Sulli. Fly high angel.

