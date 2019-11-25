Garth Crooks urges Jose Mourinho to 'retire' if he fails to win a trophy with Tottenham

Jose Mourinho got off to a winning start in his first game in charge of Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that he is not buying Jose Mourinho's 'charm offensive' since being appointed the new Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The former Spurs striker thinks that Mourinho should 'considering retiring permanently' if he doesn't win trophies at the North London club.

Whilst Mauricio Pochettino overachieved at Tottenham, he wasn't able to add a trophy to their cabinet, as he parted ways with the club last week and was then replaced by the outspoken Mourinho.

Despite a positive feel around Tottenham since his arrival, TV pundit Crooks seemingly thinks Mourinho is acting up as he questioned how long he will keep it up for.

"He's poked a fellow coach in the eye, and argued and pushed others on the touchline, but promises not to make the same mistakes in the future. I'm not entirely sure I believe him," Crooks told BBC Sport.

"What is clear is that Jose Mourinho is on a massive charm offensive. How long he can hold it together is anyone's guess. The new Tottenham manager has been handed one of the best squads in the country. The best stadium in the world and one of the best academies in the game - and that is all accompanied by state-of-the-art training facilities.

"If Mourinho can't win trophies at this club, he should consider retiring from football permanently. Let's face it, that's why he's been hired - to win trophies. He can be rude and truculent. However, what he can do is win silverware."

Mourinho is a marmite like figure, who has left his previous jobs in pretty bad circumstances, whether that be Manchester United or Chelsea.

But one thing he has always been able to deliver is trophies and success for periods, as he is Chelsea's greatest ever manager, even though he has been sacked by the club twice.

Nonetheless, if he can get Spurs back into the Champions League places and add trophies to their cabinet then the Spurs faithful will be pleased.