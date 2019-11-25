Garth Crooks lauds Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool secure yet another late win

Premier League leaders Liverpool left it late once again over the weekend.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has claimed that Virgil van Dijk was 'strutting' around Selhurst Park over the weekend like he 'owned the place' as Liverpool recorded yet another late win.

Sadio Mane had opened the scoring for the away team in the second half, but eight minutes from time, Wilfried Zaha struck, but Liverpool showcased their never-die attitude once again as Roberto Firmino netted the winner moments later.

Whilst Van Dijk will be disappointed that his team weren't able to bank a clean sheet, he will be pleased that they are still marching on in the Premier League.

Former Spurs striker Crooks was impressed with what he saw from Van Dijk against Crytal Palace, as he thinks the Dutchman provided 'calmness' regardless of the situation in hand.

"Virgil van Dijk was at it again," Crooks told BBC Sport. "This time, he was strutting around Selhurst Park as if he owned the place. Whenever Van Dijk plays, Liverpool always seem to retain a sense of calm regardless of the circumstances.

"Crystal Palace played their best football for some time, created chances and missed them, and seemed to suffer from the occasion more than their visitors. Strange, that."

Liverpool are now 30 games unbeaten in the Premier League as nothing much seems to be stopping Klopp's side, at this moment in time.

They had a healthy lead at the top of the table going into the second half of the previous campaign, but it seems as though Liverpool have learnt their lessons from that season.

Whilst Klopp's side haven't been at their best at times, they are grinding out results and securing maximum points regardless of the situation.