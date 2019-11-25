Garth Crooks critical of Tottenham's Dele Alli for his actions against West Ham

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Dele Alli produced a strong display for Tottenham Hotspur as they ran out comfortable winners at the London Stadium.

Garth Crooks has bizarrely hit out at Dele Alli for 'chuntering under his breath' when he was being substituted during Tottenham's 3-2 win at West Ham over the weekend.

The former Spurs striker claimed that Alli's actions will not 'endear' him to his new manager, as he warned that he must work harder off the ball if he is to be a success under Jose Mourinho.

Alli's form has dipped during these last 12 months, but as he proved at the London Stadium, he is showing signs of his old self.

Despite a strong performance against the Hammers, Crooks seemingly picked out a bizarre way to criticise the Englishmen, who has been lauded by his manager ever since he was appointed by the club.

“If Alli is going to be a success under Jose Mourinho, he will have to do more off the ball,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“Chuntering under his breath when the manager substitutes him after 70 minutes will not endear him either. Mourinho is only interested in a team player.”

A lot of eyes in these coming weeks will be on Alli and whether or not he can now showcase his old self to the fans on a more regular basis.

If he can then it'll bode well for Spurs and Mourinho's chances of getting off to a great start as Spurs manager because Alli guarantees goals when he's at his best.

In the meantime, Mourinho will be working on trying to implement his own style on Spurs, as they bid to pick up some much-needed points in the Champions League and the Premier League in these coming weeks.