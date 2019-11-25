Garth Crooks backs Liverpool star Sadio Mane player of the year awards

Liverpool are flying at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane has been largely overshadowed by Mohamed Salah when it comes to individual awards.

At the end of last season though, Mane claimed a share of a three-way tie for the Premier League golden boot and he is off to a fast start this season.

Mane is Liverpool's top league scorer with eight goals, adding another at the weekend in a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

BBC pundit Garth Crooks picked Mane in his 'team of the week', and says the Senegalese star should be among the lead contenders to win the player of the year award.

Crooks said: "Sadio Mane is fast becoming my favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award. His performances so far this season have been wonderful.

"Against Crystal Palace he was, once again, Liverpool's biggest threat. He refuses to give any defence a moment's rest."

He noted that with a bit more ruthlessness, Mane 'could have had a hat-trick'.

Mane won't mind who wins individual awards so long as Liverpool win the Premier League title.

They are in a great position to do so, currently eight points clear at the top.

Mane is an immensely likeable player, its impossible to find a reason to dislike him unless you are an opposition fan sick of him scoring against your team.

This endearing reputation combined with his ruthless streak in front of goal puts him in a good position for awards, and it is very possible it comes down to Mane and another Liverpool player or two.