Quick links

Liverpool

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Garth Crooks backs Liverpool star Sadio Mane player of the year awards

Dan Coombs
Sadio Mane of Liverpool FC looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are flying at the top of the Premier League.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in...

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane has been largely overshadowed by Mohamed Salah when it comes to individual awards.

At the end of last season though, Mane claimed a share of a three-way tie for the Premier League golden boot and he is off to a fast start this season.

Mane is Liverpool's top league scorer with eight goals, adding another at the weekend in a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

 

BBC pundit Garth Crooks picked Mane in his 'team of the week', and says the Senegalese star should be among the lead contenders to win the player of the year award.

Crooks said: "Sadio Mane is fast becoming my favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award. His performances so far this season have been wonderful.

"Against Crystal Palace he was, once again, Liverpool's biggest threat. He refuses to give any defence a moment's rest."

He noted that with a bit more ruthlessness, Mane 'could have had a hat-trick'.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool FC looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Mane won't mind who wins individual awards so long as Liverpool win the Premier League title.

They are in a great position to do so, currently eight points clear at the top.

Mane is an immensely likeable player, its impossible to find a reason to dislike him unless you are an opposition fan sick of him scoring against your team.

This endearing reputation combined with his ruthless streak in front of goal puts him in a good position for awards, and it is very possible it comes down to Mane and another Liverpool player or two.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool FC looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch