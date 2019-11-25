Where to buy Frozen 2's Fire Salamander in time for Christmas?

Frozen 2 is here and is bringing with it plenty of merchandise that'll be hugely sought after this Christmas.

After 6 years since Frozen became the highest-grossing animation of all time, the long-awaited sequel is finally here and for fans of the original or Frozen first-timers, it doesn't disappoint.

As well as continuing the stories of Elsa, Anna, Olaf and co, Frozen 2 also adds a swathe of new characters to help our heroes on their adventure as well as revealing a terrible secret about Arendelle's past.

One of the new cute critters we meet on the journey is an adorable lizard-like Salamander with a penchant for heating up a situation.

With Christmas right around the corner, demand is surely going to be high for toys and teddies from Frozen 2 but where can you buy the adorable Fire Salamander?

Meet Bruni, Frozen 2's Fire Salamander

While it's not mentioned in the film, Frozen 2's fiery Salamander has actually got a name and it's Bruni.

The adorable blue ball of flames makes such a cute addition to the film when he's introduced and is frequently used as charming comic relief when he spontaneously bursts into flames.

Where to buy one?

At the time of writing (November 25th), the official online Disney store here in the UK does not appear to be stocking the cute critter.

However, a quick google search will show you that the lovable lizard is available in plush form over on eBay with several different versions of the toy available from around £17/£18.

Keep an eye out

It's worth keeping an eagle-eye on Disney's official store in the coming days and weeks as they're bound to release plenty more Frozen 2 merchandise ahead of Christmas.

They're probably trying to avoid spoiling events from the film seeing as it's only just released.