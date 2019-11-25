Four words from Arsenal fans which put Gunners board under more pressure

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is clinging onto his job.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is under more pressure than ever after the team struggled to a 2-2 draw at home to Southampton.

The Gunners nearly lost the game and after the match, calls for Emery to be sacked grew louder.

So far, the Arsenal board have stayed silent, and Emery holds on.

But after a summer in which Arsenal supporters launched a co-ordinated campaign to get the club's board to listen to them, a lack of action over Emery is testing patience.

The 'We Care Do You' campaign was directed towards the Arsenal board, which had gained a reputation of caring about profits over results.

After fearing there would be no spend at all on transfers, Arsenal came out of the transfer window pretty well, with a club record fee spent on Nicolas Pepe.

Most of Arsenal's summer additions are yet to make a big impact, and this puts more pressure on Emery.

Arsenal fans care about the club, and want Emery to be fired. They want an end to this malaise, which has seen the club go backwards since Arsene Wenger was sacked, and not forward.

The board should do well to remember the four words from the summer.

Arsenal fans are making clear that they care. In the stands, on social media, in conversations in the pub and on the street.

Do the Arsenal board care? Keeping Emery in his job suggests they do not.