Why Everton should make an ambitious move for Aleksei Miranchuk

Everton should start looking for a replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson.

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, Juventus have been offered a chance to sign Lokomotiv Moscow's versatile midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk.

The report reveals that the Italian champions really like the Russian but they will not make a move for him before the summer transfer window. This gives other clubs in Europe a chance to steal Miranchuk for Juventus in the January transfer window and Everton should consider that possibility.

The Toffees are struggling in the Premier League this season having lost seven of their 13 games so far. Marco Silva needs some sort of inspiration from his side to turn their season around and Gylfi Sigurdsson was usually the one who could spark that magic.

However, the Icelandic international has been poor this season scoring just once in 13 appearances. Sigurdsson has always been a reliable forward for the Toffees but at 30 years of age, it's safe to say that his decline has begun.

Everton should begin their search for Sigurdsson's replacement and Aleksei Miranchuk would be one of the signings of the window. The 24-year-old is capable of playing on either wing, as a number 10 and also upfront as a supporting striker.

Miranchuk already has eight goals and four assists to his name this season including two goals against Juventus. The Russian, like Sigurdsson, is capable of scoring from distance from open play as well as from a freekick. Everton have to invest in a new striker and a number 10 in January and Miranchuk has the ability to fill both the voids single-handedly.