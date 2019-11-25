Everton fans react to links with David Moyes

David Moyes is said to be considered as a genuine candidate to land the Everton job.

Most Everton fans seem against the idea of David Moyes coming in to replace Marco Silva.

The Daily Mirror have suggested that Moyes could return to Everton for his second stint as manager of the Toffees, if Silva does depart.

However, Everton fans are not keen to see their former boss return as they feel that there are better options available.

Please not Moyes. That’s not going to start or end well. Gallardo, Arteta, Biesla , Howe or Dyche ! Not Hughes or Moyes, FFS @ALANMYERSMEDIA @EvertonArentWe #EFC — Chris Stimson (@ChrisStimson6) November 25, 2019

If we’re gonna sack MS then we need to have the exact same approach as spurs. If 12 hours later we don’t announce a proven winner as his replacement then it’s pointless Do that or keep him it’s that simple. Anything else is just too Everton for words. And jog on with Moyes shouts — Rachel (@RachelEFC9) November 23, 2019

If Moyes comes back, that's me done.



Silva's finished after that. — Blue cladding (@EFC26PJ) November 23, 2019

I'll tell you why moyes to the "end of the season" is a bad idea. Let's say he does well and stabalises us he will then be given the job full time and then we are back to square 1. There a plenty of available good managers around. Time to make a statement #EFC — paul gimenez (@gimenez1982) November 24, 2019

Moyes comes back to Everton, I support Flamengo ..., https://t.co/vqKluiNc9V — Jayne Jones (@MissEFC) November 23, 2019

If we appoint Moyes permanently it reflects so poorly on Moshiri. Spurs traded Pochettino for Mourinho. They didn’t look to re-employ Christian Gross or Juande Ramos. #efc — Mark English (@rulitos14) November 24, 2019

Moyes will take us down! — EFC (@Blueblood_1984) November 23, 2019

Moyes’s first spell in charge of Everton was a huge success, and earned him the job of replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Unfortunately for Moyes, he has struggled since leaving Everton, and there are doubts over whether his methods have become outdated.

Everton need to ensure that they get their next managerial appointment right, if they do part company with Silva.

The Toffees have begun the campaign in awful form, and currently sit just above the relegation zone, with a hugely difficult set of fixtures coming up in the coming weeks.