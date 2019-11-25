Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans react to links with David Moyes

John Verrall
David Unsworth, Caretaker Manager of Everton and David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United greet each other during the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison...
David Moyes is said to be considered as a genuine candidate to land the Everton job.

David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Turf Moor on December 8, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Most Everton fans seem against the idea of David Moyes coming in to replace Marco Silva.

The Daily Mirror have suggested that Moyes could return to Everton for his second stint as manager of the Toffees, if Silva does depart.

However, Everton fans are not keen to see their former boss return as they feel that there are better options available.

Moyes’s first spell in charge of Everton was a huge success, and earned him the job of replacing Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Unfortunately for Moyes, he has struggled since leaving Everton, and there are doubts over whether his methods have become outdated.

 

Everton need to ensure that they get their next managerial appointment right, if they do part company with Silva.

The Toffees have begun the campaign in awful form, and currently sit just above the relegation zone, with a hugely difficult set of fixtures coming up in the coming weeks.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

