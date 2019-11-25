Doug Considine says Rangers wanted his son Andrew Considine

Glasgow Rangers wanted Andrew Considine at Ibrox when he was a teenager, says Doug Considine.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Doug Considine has told The Scottish Sun that Andrew Considine could have joined Rangers when he was a teenager.

Andrew Considine has been on the books of Aberdeen since 1998 and has been a consistent figure at the club.

Subscribe

The 32-year-old is a versatile defender who can operate as a centre-back or as a left-back.

The defender’s father, Doug Considine, who also played for Aberdeen, has stated that his son could have joined Rangers as a youth player.

Doug Considine told The Scottish Sun: “It’s true, Rangers tried to sign Andrew while he was a youth player at Aberdeen and still waiting for his breakthrough.”

Doug Considine added: "All the 16-year-olds at the time were waiting to hear of their fate. Then Rangers made known their interest in signing Andrew.

“After that it didn’t take long for the phone call to come from Aberdeen to go back in and talk.”

Linked with Rangers move

Interestingly, Andrew Considine was linked with a move to Rangers when Mark Warburton - now the manager of Queens Park Rangers in the Championship in England - was in charge of Rangers.

In January 8, 2017, The Sunday Post claimed that Warburton wanted to sign Considine for Rangers from Aberdeen.

No future Rangers move?

Considine is a very good defender, but given that he is 32 years of age and Rangers look well stocked in that department for the time being, perhaps the chance to move to Rangers has gone for good for the Aberdeen star.