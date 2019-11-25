Tony Adams explains why Arsenal cannot hire ex-Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino

Unai Emery is under huge pressure at the Emirates but could the Premier League strugglers do the impossible and hire Pochettino?

Arsenal legend Tony Adams feels that former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino is not the right man to replace Unai Emery at The Emirates, while speaking to BT Sport (24 November, 6:00pm).

The former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain coach is proving so unpopular with large portions of the Gunners’ support that ‘Wenger In’ banners are starting to appear on the terraces in North London. And that speaks volumes about the way things have unravelled for Emery in recent months.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Southampton, a result snatched from the jaws of near-certain defeat thanks to a stoppage time Alexandre Lacazette goal, means Arsenal have won just one of their last eight games in all competitions and things appear to be getting worse by the week.

And the fact that one of the world’s most respective tacticians has just become available has not gone unnoticed.

Despite his five-and-a-half years with north London rivals Spurs, many an Arsenal supporter would welcome Pochettino to the Emirates with open arms.

But Adams is not one of those.

“I’m not sure [Pochettino's] the right manager,” said the former captain. “I wouldn’t want him at this club I think the Tottenham connection and there might be other people out there.

“Someone who can do the defensive side of the game would be a start.”

Pochettino, it must be said, can do the defensive side of the game. His Tottenham side conceded the least goals in the Premier League in both 2015/16 and 2016/17 with Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen playing the best football of their careers under the Argentine.