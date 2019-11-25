Report: West Ham could re-hire David Moyes as Pellegrini's replacement

David Moyes won just three of nine games in charge of West Ham United but he did keep the Hammers in the Premier League.

West Ham United could turn to David Moyes again to rescue their season with Manuel Pellegrini on the brink of the sack at the London Stadium, according to the Mirror (25 November, page 55).

Pellegrini might have coached the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City, not to mention leading Malaga to the Champions League quarter-finals, but reputation counts for very little when your side is slipping rapidly down the table.

West Ham haven’t won a Premier League game in two months and Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, a performance far more gutless and spineless than the scoreline suggests, means a team who spent over £100 million on new players in the summer are now just three points above the relegation zone.

Pellegrini looks like a dead man walking and Moyes, who stepped into Slaven Bilic’s shoes two years ago, is following the Chilean around with his hood up and a scythe in his hand.

Moyes won just three of his 31 games in charge of the Hammers in 2017/18 and hardly proved popular with the majority, though he did manage to drag the Londoners clear of the bottom three.

The Scot was far from happy about the way his spell came to an end, however, claiming to BeIN Sports that he was told on the day of the final day victory against Everton that he wouldn’t be kept on – a rather brutal decision which left Moyes understandably displeased.

“We thought we did a really good job at West Ham last year,” Moyes told beIN SPORTS (17 May, 2018). “It was a difficult club at the time, there was strange situations. But we felt we got the results.”

SEE ALSO: What Tottenham and West Ham could expect from potential signing Sofyan Amrabat

Moyes has been out of work since – so will he be tempted to let bygones be bygones in an attempt to get his career back on track?