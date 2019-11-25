Report explains why Christian Luyindama's £12m Aston Villa move has collapsed

Aston Villa were reportedly set to bring Luyindama to the Premier League from Champions League outfit Galatasaray.

Aston Villa will walk away from a potential £12 million deal to sign Christian Luyindama in January after the Galatasaray defender ruptured his cruciate ligament, according to Sabah.

You have to feel for Luyindama. The highly-rated centre-back was just starting to catch the eye of clubs in the Premier League after standing out at the heart of Galatasaray’s defence, both at home in Turkey and during the Champions League group stage.

The Congo international was excellent in narrow 1-0 defeats to Real Madrid and PSG while helping the reigning Super Lig winners keep a clean sheet against Club Brugge too as Luyindama took to Europe’s premiere club competition like a duck to water.

In fact, the 25-year-old was so impressive that Aston Villa were apparently drawing up plans to sign him during the winter with Sabah claiming that Luyindama was potentially heading to the Midlands for a fee of £12 million.

The deal has suddenly been called off, however, with the former Standard Liege stopper set to miss the majority of this season with a serious, and terribly ill-timed, cruciate ligament injury.

If there is one piece of good news that could come out of this, however, it’s that Luyindama’s bitter blow could open the door for the injury-hit James Chester to force his way back into Dean Smith’s plans over the next few months.