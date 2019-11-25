Report: Everton, Southampton and Newcastle want £10.2m Mohammed Salisu

Real Valladolid's Mohammed Salisu could leave La Liga for the Premier League with Everton, Newcastle United, Norwich City and the Saints all interested.

Everton, Southampton, Newcastle United and Norwich City are all fighting to secure the signature of La Liga centre-back Mohammed Salisu ahead of the January transfer window, according to Diario De Valladolid.

At the age of just 20, the Ghanaian is quickly establishing himself as one of the most promising young defenders in the Spanish top flight. Salisu has started 13 games in 2019/20 for Real Valladolid, the north-western club owned by Brazil legend Ronaldo and has been rewarded for his fine form with three contract extensions in just over a year with his current deal running until 2022.

But with a bargain £10.2 million release-clause in his contract, Valladolid could be powerless to prevent his departure during the upcoming winter window.

It is no secret that Everton are crying out for a new centre-half, having been left short by the summer departures of Phil Jagielka and Kurt Zouma – something under-fire coach Marco Silva has pointed out on numerous occasions.

Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate looked far from convincing during Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Norwich City.

Southampton, meanwhile, have conceded the most goals in the Premier League thus far (31) while Norwich (28) are not far behind.

Newcastle, in contrast, have let in just 18 in 12 games but with Jamaal Lascelles out injured, Fabian Schar attracting interest from elsewhere and the impressive Federico Fernandez set to become a free agent next summer, there may be room at St James’ Park for one more central defender.