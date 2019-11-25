Report: Everton board discuss Mark Hughes as Marco Silva's replacement

Mark Hughes was sacked by Southampton a year ago but he could return to the Premier League with the struggling Toffees.

Everton have identified Mark Hughes as a potential replacement for Marco Silva in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Norwich City, according to the Guardian.

A loud chorus of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ rang around Goodison Park as Dennis Srbeny put the then-bottom-of-the-table Canaries into an unassailable lead on Merseyside and, tellingly, it wasn’t just the away fans serenading the much-maligned Toffees coach.

Silva has endured a miserable start to the season but losing comprehensively at home to newly promoted Norwich felt like something of a rock bottom moment for the ex-Watford and Hull tactician.

And while Silva was not, in fact, sacked on Sunday morning, he did hold talks with Bill Kenwright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri after the game with his future coming into question. The Guardian even suggests that, along with club legend David Moyes, Hughes has also been mentioned as a replacement at boardroom level.

The 56-year-old Welshman, who had a brief spell at Everton in his playing days two decades ago, has been out of work since he was sacked by Southampton this time last year.

Hughes was once one of the Premier League’s most promising young managers but successive dismissals, by the Saints and Stoke City, mean Everton fans will hardly be thrilled to see his name enter the frame.

The likelihood is that Hughes will be seen as a short-term replacement at Goodison Park, like Sam Allardyce in the second half of 2017/18.