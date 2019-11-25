Report: Derby will dump Jamie Paterson back on Bristol City in January

Jamie Paterson has started just five Championship games for Phillip Cocu's Derby County and Wayne Rooney's arrival won't help his chances.

Jamie Paterson is set to return to Bristol City in January with Derby County ready to cut short his underwhelming loan spell at Pride Park, according to Bristol Live.

The 27-year-old playmaker only joined The Rams on a 12 month deal in August but he has failed to really establish himself under Phillip Cocu. Paterson, who is best known for his spell at Derby’s East Midland rivals Nottingham Forest, has started just five Championship games since the former PSV and Fenerbahce coach took over.

Cocu has preferred the likes of Tom Lawrence and Duane Holmes in attack and the impending arrival of England legend Wayne Rooney is set to push Paterson even further down the pecking order.

Bristol Live reports that Derby have already signalled their intention to send the gifted playmaker back to Ashton Gate.

Given that Paterson featured off the bench for The Robins against Leeds on matchday one, City will be unable to loan him out again and it remains to be seen whether he will have a role to paly under Lee Johnson between January and May.

Bristol City are hardly short of options in the final third but, with just 25 goals in 17 games to their name, Paterson’s ability to produce something out of nothing means he could still come in handy.