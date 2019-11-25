Quick links

Report: Arsenal want to sign Wolves youngster Owen Otasowie

Could Wolverhampton Wanderers lose Otasowie to Unai Emery's Premier League rivals Arsenal or Ligue 1 champions PSG?

Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Owen Otasowie is attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain both circling, according to the Sun.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his senior bow for Wolves but his performances at U23 level have not gone unnoticed.

 

Otasowie caught the eye with his composure on the ball and his excellent reading of the game during their Premier League International Cup draw with PSG last week, catching the eye of the French champions along the way.

The Sun adds that David Wagner’s Schalke and Unai Emery’s Arsenal are also interested with Otasowie, who can also play in midfield, out of contract at the end of the season.

Otasowie has a tough decision to make then with the teenager faced with a decision which is set to change the path of his entire professional career. Does he stay and fight for his place at Wolves under Nuno Espirito Santo, a coach who is more than happy to give youth a chance with Pedro Neto, Max Kilman and Bruno Jordao featuring in recent months?

Or does he seize the chance to make his name at the likes of PSG or Arsenal, all the while running the risk of becoming a small fish in a larger pond?

The fact that Emery has made the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Joe Willock and Bukaya Sako central to his first-team plans at the Gunners recently surely will not go unnoticed.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

