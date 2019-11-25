Mourinho can get one over on Conte with reported £7m Tottenham swoop

Tottenham Hotpur and Inter Milan are both keen on Sofyan Amrabat - will he choose the Premier League or Serie A?

Jose Mourinho doesn’t have too many friends in football these days. From Pep Guardiola to Arsene Wenger, Sam Allardyce to Rafa Benitez, Mourinho even made the mild-mannered Claudio Ranieri blow his top during a storied career at the top of the European game.

And, as you might expect, the similarly acid-tongued Antonio Conte is not the biggest fan of Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach.

The pair exchanged jabs quicker than Logan Paul and KSI during their time together on English shores between 2016 and 2018 with ‘crazy guy’ celebrations, an apparent penchant for defensive football and even hair transplants being raked up in a series of unseemly public digs.

So it almost goes without saying that Mourinho would relish the chance to get one over his blue-eyed adversary during the January transfer window.

FC Inter News reports that Conte’s Inter Milan are looking at Hellas Verona midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as a potential low-cost addition during the January transfer window. Tottenham are watching the Club Brugge loanee too, according to Calciomercato, with Amrabat apparently available for around £7 million.

An all-action, versatile midfielder who can win the ball, pass it and run with it, it is easy to imagine the tenacious Moroccan international fitting perfectly into one of the deep-lying midfield positions in Spurs’ new-look starting XI.

And if Conte is left disappointed along the way, a bargain deal for Amrabat should please Mourinho even more.