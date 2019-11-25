Quick links

Luton hero James Shea gives his verdict on 'physical' Leeds United

Danny Owen
James Shea of Luton Town celebrate victory during the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol Rovers and Luton Town at Memorial Stadium on March 30, 2019 in Bristol, United Kingdom.
Patrick Bamford scored once and created the other as Marcelo BIelsa's Leeds United secured a dramatic 2-1 Championship win away at Luton Town.

Luton Town goalkeeper James Shea has labelled Leeds United the ‘best team in the league’ after Saturday’s narrow defeat to Marcelo Bielsa’s side at Kenilworth Road, speaking to the Hatters’ official website.

The last time Leeds made the trip to Luton, a Whites side coached by John Carver were battered 5-1 en route to finishing bottom of the Championship table.

13 years on, things could hardly be more different. Leeds are flying high under their legendary Argentinian coach and a hard-fought 2-1 victory at one of England’s throwback grounds felt like the hallmark of champions.

 

Patrick Bamford scored the opener and then forced a dramatic second with Matty Pearson putting through his own net in stoppage time to break Luton’s hearts.

Leeds were certainly made to work hard for all three points with Shea producing a masterclass between the sticks for the home side, making 11 saves including a superb reflex stop to deny Kalvin Phillips.

Luton Town's James Shea saves from Leeds United's Jack Harrison during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton,...

And while Shea was understandably frustrated to see his heroics count for nothing, he still reserved plenty of praise for a Leeds team who just keep on rolling.

"We probably came up against the best team in the league, Leeds, a physical team as well they run all day,” the in-form shot-stopper said. “We knew we had to work hard and we had a lot of work on the training pitch, and it did show today.”

Leeds were hardly at their best but this is the sort of performance which often separates genuine promotion winners from the nearly-men and the also-rans. Bielsa’s second season in West Yorkshire is starting to feel like a special one.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford scores the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton, England.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

