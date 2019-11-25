Luton hero James Shea gives his verdict on 'physical' Leeds United

Patrick Bamford scored once and created the other as Marcelo BIelsa's Leeds United secured a dramatic 2-1 Championship win away at Luton Town.

Luton Town goalkeeper James Shea has labelled Leeds United the ‘best team in the league’ after Saturday’s narrow defeat to Marcelo Bielsa’s side at Kenilworth Road, speaking to the Hatters’ official website.

The last time Leeds made the trip to Luton, a Whites side coached by John Carver were battered 5-1 en route to finishing bottom of the Championship table.

13 years on, things could hardly be more different. Leeds are flying high under their legendary Argentinian coach and a hard-fought 2-1 victory at one of England’s throwback grounds felt like the hallmark of champions.

Patrick Bamford scored the opener and then forced a dramatic second with Matty Pearson putting through his own net in stoppage time to break Luton’s hearts.

Leeds were certainly made to work hard for all three points with Shea producing a masterclass between the sticks for the home side, making 11 saves including a superb reflex stop to deny Kalvin Phillips.

And while Shea was understandably frustrated to see his heroics count for nothing, he still reserved plenty of praise for a Leeds team who just keep on rolling.

"We probably came up against the best team in the league, Leeds, a physical team as well they run all day,” the in-form shot-stopper said. “We knew we had to work hard and we had a lot of work on the training pitch, and it did show today.”

Leeds were hardly at their best but this is the sort of performance which often separates genuine promotion winners from the nearly-men and the also-rans. Bielsa’s second season in West Yorkshire is starting to feel like a special one.