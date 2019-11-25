Kevin Campbell wants Eddie Howe to replace Marco Silva at Everton

Eddie Howe has done a brilliant job in the Premier League with Bournemouth and surely the struggling Toffees have to be considering him?

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is the perfect choice to replace Marco Silva at Everton, Toffees legend Kevin Campbell has told Jim White on talkSPORT (25 November, 10:00am).

The pressure is rising on the sour-faced Silva in the aftermath of Saturday’s shocking 2-0 home defeat to Norwich City, a result which means Everton have lost against all three newly-promoted sides in the first few months of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Guardian reports that the Goodison Park board have now started to sound out potential replacements with club legend David Moyes and the unemployed Mark Hughes both under consideration, albeit probably for a short-term role.

Campbell, however, feels that Howe is exactly the kind of young, hungry, homegrown coach who Everton are crying out for.

“I like the look of Eddie Howe, he has done a fantastic job at Bournemouth,” said the former striker, who played for The Toffees between 1999 and 2005.

“He’s a young manager and he’d get the best out of this Everton squad.”

Still only 41, Howe is now a relative Premier League veteran with this is fifth successive season in the English top flight.

It is a credit to the fresh-faced tactician that Bournemouth have never really been in genuine danger of relegation with Howe’s ability to improve players beyond all recognition, from Callum Wilson to Ryan Fraser, Nathan Ake to Steve Cook, really catching the eye.

He would certainly represent an exciting long-term plan at Goodison Park while bringing a much-needed identity to a misfit club who appear to be going nowhere fast. Forget tired old tacticians from a bygone era (yes, that's you Moyes and Hughes), Howe is the sort of coach Everton need to lead them into a bright new era.

What's more, Howe is an Everton fan.