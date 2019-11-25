Quick links

'Just sign': Newcastle fans react to Jarrod Bowen's Hull heroics

Danny Owen
Newcastles head coach Steve Bruce arrives for the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground, London on Saturday 2nd November 2019.
Jarrod Bowen scored his 11th Championship goal of the season to revive links with Steve Bruce's Premier League powerhouses Newcastle United.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates scoring a goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall at KCOM Stadium on February 26, 2019 in Hull, England.

Jarrod Bowen made the short trip up to the North East on Sunday and left with his reputation greatly enhanced.

The Hull City forward has been linked with a move to Newcastle United on a regular basis in recent months and this weekend was no different. According to the Star, Steve Bruce is desperate to reunite with his former Tigers starlet at St James’ Park and could make a move for the £20 million-rated forward in the January transfer window.

And, with two well-taken goals against Middlesbrough under his belt, Bowen did his chances of a move to Tyneside no harm at all as he denied their bitter local rivals a much-needed win in front of an irate Riverside crowd.

Jarrod Bowen (20) of Hull City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Hull City at the City Ground, Nottingham...

Boro were 2-0 up until Bowen came to Hull’s rescue, firing home a long-range effort before tapping in an equaliser at the back post, taking his tally to 11 goals in 17 league games for Grant McCann’s side.

Bowen, a skilful winger who appears to have that all-too-rare habit of popping up at the right place at the right time, is proving himself to be a natural-born goalscorer; something Newcastle fans are crying out for.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates scoring a goal at the KCOM Stadium on March 02, 2019 in Hull, England.

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

