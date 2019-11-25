'Just sign': Newcastle fans react to Jarrod Bowen's Hull heroics

Jarrod Bowen scored his 11th Championship goal of the season to revive links with Steve Bruce's Premier League powerhouses Newcastle United.

Jarrod Bowen made the short trip up to the North East on Sunday and left with his reputation greatly enhanced.

The Hull City forward has been linked with a move to Newcastle United on a regular basis in recent months and this weekend was no different. According to the Star, Steve Bruce is desperate to reunite with his former Tigers starlet at St James’ Park and could make a move for the £20 million-rated forward in the January transfer window.

And, with two well-taken goals against Middlesbrough under his belt, Bowen did his chances of a move to Tyneside no harm at all as he denied their bitter local rivals a much-needed win in front of an irate Riverside crowd.

Boro were 2-0 up until Bowen came to Hull’s rescue, firing home a long-range effort before tapping in an equaliser at the back post, taking his tally to 11 goals in 17 league games for Grant McCann’s side.

Bowen, a skilful winger who appears to have that all-too-rare habit of popping up at the right place at the right time, is proving himself to be a natural-born goalscorer; something Newcastle fans are crying out for.

