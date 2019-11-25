'Hapless': Reported £20m Everton target Goncalo Paciencia slammed

Premier League strugglers Everton are reportedly aiming to sign Goncalo Paciencia from Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

No one in Eintracht Frankfurt’s team came out of Saturday’s shock 2-0 home defeat to a ten-man Wolfsburg with much credit.

While Goncalo Paciencia could point to a lack of service in attack, managing just 24 touches and one shot on target over 90 miserable minutes at the Commerzbank Arena, this does not mean the Portugal international was immune from criticism.

According to Record, Everton are interested in signing Paciencia during the January transfer window with a £20 million deal apparently in their sights. But if Toffees scouts were watching on as Wolfsburg cruised to a comfortable away win despite spending the entire second half with a man less, they won’t have had too many positive things to say about the skilful centre-forward.

The local press certainly weren’t pulling any punches.

“Effortless, hapless,” wrote the Frankfurter Rundschau of the former Porto youngster.

One disappointing display should not overshadow just how impressive Paciencia has been this season though. The 25-year-old is one of the Bundesliga’s most improved performers, stepping into the giant void created by the departures of Sebastien Haller and Luka Jovic over the summer with six goals in ten starts, the most recent coming in the 5-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich.

Paciencia also ended his two-year international exile and opened his account for Portugal during a 6-0 thumping of Lithuania last week. That defeat against Wolfsburg was a rare negative in a season full of positives so far.