Hamilton manager comments on Ryan Kent's Rangers 'wonderstrike'

Ryan Kent scored his first two Scottish Premiership goals of the season as Steven Gerrard's Gers beat Hamilton Academical on Sunday.

Hamilton Academical boss Brian Rice was left to rue Ryan Kent’s ‘wonderstrike’ as Rangers secured a hard-thought 3-1 win away at New Douglas Park on Sunday, while speaking to the club’s Twitter feed.

24 hours after Celtic swept aside Livingston at Parkhead, The Gers also picked up three vital points as they kept themselves within touching distance at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, although they did it the hard way at Hamilton.

The Accies cancelled out Ryan Jack’s opener through a Lewis Smith header before £7 million summer signing Kent came to the fore. The former Liverpool winger scored his first goal since joining the Gers permanently with a stunning long-range rocket, before killing off the game as a contest with a 93rd minute one-on-one.

“We did well for five or six minutes, Rangers get their first goal. But we equalised, we got our goal and it’s taken a wonderstrike to put us behind again,” Rice bemoaned.

“We gave it everything bodies getting forward, crosses, a few chances. We need to take the positives.”

Hamilton can, and should, feel more than happy about a display in which they ran the title challengers very close. In fact, if it wasn’t for a vital Glen Kamara touch which took the ball off Mikel Miller’s toes on the goal line, the Accies might have secured a well deserved point.

But with players like Kent in their ranks, Rangers boast the kind of game-changing talents capable of winning games on their own.