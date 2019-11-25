Quick links

Leeds United

Birmingham City

Championship

Our view: David Stockdale should be crying out for Leeds move after Birmingham snub

Danny Owen
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa heads for the away bench during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton,...
David Stockdale was left out of Birmingham City's latest Championship clash and a move to Leeds United could hardly come at a better time.

Birmingham City's David Stockdale celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City at Macron Stadium on April 2,...

Spare a thought for David Stockdale.

If the Birmingham City goalkeeper felt that he had no future at St Andrews before this weekend, he has been left in no doubt about his role in Pep Clotet’s plans now.

 

With the under-fire Lee Camp making one mistake too many last time out, Clotet shuffled his pack as the Blues took on Huddersfield Town on Saturday. But the fact that the Spanish tactician once again left Stockdale out of his side, putting his trust in an unproven Connal Trueman instead, spoke volumes.

23-year-old Trueman had only made three Championship appearances before Saturday’s trip to Yorkshire. But Clotet chose him rather than Stockdale, a established, experienced shot-stopper with over 200 second-tier games on his CV.

Trueman impressed too, meaning Stockdale is unlikely to get back into the squad any time soon.

Connal Trueman of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City at John Smith's Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Huddersfield, England.

The Mirror (17 November, page 50) reported that Leeds United were interested in handing the boyhood Whites fanatic a dream move to Elland Road in the January transfer window, amid fears that number one Kiko Casilla could receive a 12-game ban (BBC).

And with Clotet now making it very clear that Stockdale is third in his pecking order, and not even worthy of a place on the bench on Saturday, the 34-year-old should be counting down the days until the January transfer window swings open.

Stockdale is entering the autumn of his career and, who knows, the chance to play in front of that vociferous home crowd at Elland Road might never come around again. It's a chance he simply has to grab with both hands.

David Stockdale of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Birmingham City at Griffin Park on February 20, 2018 in Brentford, England.

