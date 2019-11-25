'Backwards step': Burnley fans mock West Ham over Sean Dyche links

West Ham United reportedly want Sean Dyche from Premier League rivals Burnley if they sack Manuel Pellegrini.

On paper at least, swapping Burnley for West Ham United would be a backwards step.

The Clarets are nine places and five points ahead of the Hammers despite operating at a fraction of the budget enjoyed by their capital city counterparts. They are also superbly well run and every single player would give his blood, sweat and tears for their gravel-voiced gaffer.

So, the question on the lips of every Burnley fan today; why on earth would Sean Dyche walk away from Turf Moor to replace Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium?

According to the Guardian, Dyche is one of the names in the frame to step into the shoes of the veteran Chilean, who looks increasingly like a dead man walking in the aftermath of Saturday’s thumping defeat to local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, West Ham might have money to burn, one of the biggest and best stadiums in the UK and a talented squad yet to realise their vast potential under Pellegrini. But Dyche has shown little interest in recent years of walking away from a club he has transformed from lower league also-rans into Premier League regulars.

Burnley appear to be growing and improving by the season and, just weeks ago, they thumped West Ham 3-0 at Turf Moor.

So why would he give all that up to put his career on the line at one of the Premier League's basket case clubs?

If Dyche goes I’m struggling to understand why, only factor could be the budget, I highly doubt he wants to go though #Twitter clarets — (@BFCWestwood) November 24, 2019

He’s be good but it won’t happen for yous — Claudeisnotmyname (@JohnCenahhhhh) November 24, 2019

Dream on lads.... when he goes it will be bigger than West Ham — Liam Walsh (@CasualClaret) November 25, 2019

Funniest thing I've seen for a while ... thanks for ending my weekend with a good laugh pic.twitter.com/qHqRaDerpX — Matty Ormerod (@matty_ormerod) November 24, 2019

Remember spending far too much of my life fretting about Dyche going to Everton 2 years ago. Don't think going to a managerial graveyard like West Ham would end well for anyone other than Dyche's bank balance so let's hope he's not trendy enough for them — Tom Whittaker (@tomclaret) November 24, 2019

Where have all these Dyche links come from? He isn’t going anywhere - never mind a backwards step to a club like West Ham..... — Marv (@marv_heys) November 24, 2019