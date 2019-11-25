Quick links

Burnley

West Ham United

Premier League

'Backwards step': Burnley fans mock West Ham over Sean Dyche links

Danny Owen
A general view outside of the stadium prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on May 13, 2018 in London, England.
West Ham United reportedly want Sean Dyche from Premier League rivals Burnley if they sack Manuel Pellegrini.

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley FC at American Express Community Stadium on September 14, 2019 in...

On paper at least, swapping Burnley for West Ham United would be a backwards step.

The Clarets are nine places and five points ahead of the Hammers despite operating at a fraction of the budget enjoyed by their capital city counterparts. They are also superbly well run and every single player would give his blood, sweat and tears for their gravel-voiced gaffer.

So, the question on the lips of every Burnley fan today; why on earth would Sean Dyche walk away from Turf Moor to replace Manuel Pellegrini at the London Stadium?

According to the Guardian, Dyche is one of the names in the frame to step into the shoes of the veteran Chilean, who looks increasingly like a dead man walking in the aftermath of Saturday’s thumping defeat to local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United greets Sean Dyche (L) of Burnley prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and West Ham United at Turf Moor on December 29, 2018 in Burnley,...

Now, West Ham might have money to burn, one of the biggest and best stadiums in the UK and a talented squad yet to realise their vast potential under Pellegrini. But Dyche has shown little interest in recent years of walking away from a club he has transformed from lower league also-rans into Premier League regulars.

Burnley appear to be growing and improving by the season and, just weeks ago, they thumped West Ham 3-0 at Turf Moor.

So why would he give all that up to put his career on the line at one of the Premier League's basket case clubs?

Burnley manager Sean Dyche during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 26, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

 

