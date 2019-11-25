Derek Ferguson critical of Joe Aribo's performance during Rangers' win at Hamilton

Alfredo Morelos came off the bench yesterday to make a difference during Rangers' win against Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership.

BBC Sport pundit Derek Ferguson was critical of Joe Aribo's performance during Rangers' 3-1 win against Hamilton on Sunday afternoon as he stated that he needs to be 'a hell of a lot better'.

Ferguson also felt that striker Jermain Defoe, who started ahead of Alfredo Morelos yesterday, looked 'short of match practise' against the Accies.

The Gers netted three goals away from home with Ryan Kent finally getting off the mark since making his permanent switch to the club in the summer.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (24/11/19), Ferguson thinks Morelos changed the game from the bench, but Aribo and Defoe struggled.

"Morelos when he came onto the park he gave the fans and the players a huge lift," Ferguson told Sportsound. "He played his part with a lovely weighted pass into the path of Kent.

"The disappointment from Rangers part was that loss of control. I thought Aribo, at times, could have done a hell of a lot better. Defoe looked short of match practise."

Despite Ryan Jack putting Rangers ahead, the game overall was a tough one for Steven Gerrard's men, who in the end, had to grind out a result.

Aribo started the match but was substituted late in the second half for the experienced Steven Davis, whilst Morelos also came on for Defoe in the end.

Despite only being on the pitch for a short while, Morelos was able to make a difference as he played a part in Kent netting his second goal of the game in stoppage time.