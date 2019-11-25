Dean Smith raves about Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish is due to return from injury this evening.

Dean Smith has told FourFourTwo that sometimes he can’t help but be taken aback by what Jack Grealish does in an Aston Villa shirt.

Grealish has become Villa’s talisman over recent seasons, with the academy graduate going on to become his side’s most important attacking player.

Grealish has caught the eye in the Premier League this term, and proven that he can hurt top flight defences.

And Smith says that sometimes he stands with John Terry on the training ground and is in awe of Grealish’s ability on the ball.

“He’s a top player. I stand with (assistant head coach) John Terry sometimes and we go ‘Wow!’ at some of the things he does,” he said.

“When top players are playing you have a better chance of winning, when they don’t, you’ve less chance. It’s the same with any top player at any club.”

Villa have actually been without Grealish for their last three matches due to injury, but he is expected to return to their starting line-up tonight.

Villa are due to take on Newcastle United, and they will be desperate to pick up the three points in the contest.

The claret and blues go into the game on the back of three straight defeats in the Premier League, and will be desperate to get back to winning ways now.

Villa are currently hovering just above the relegation zone, but a win this evening would take them up to 15th place.