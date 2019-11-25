David Provan comments on Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths returned to action for Celtic at the weekend.

David Provan has urged Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths in The Scottish Sun to hit the ground running.

The Celtic legend believes that the 29-year-old should start repaying his manager Neil Lennon rightaway.

The Scotland international returned to competitive action at the weekend when he played against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

The former Dundee and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker had not played since August, as reported by The Daily Record.

Celtic legend Provan has urged Griffiths to start doing the business straightaway.

Provan wrote about Griffiths in The Scottish Sun: “Now the striker is fit enough to play, he has to get the finger out.

“Celtic couldn’t have done more to support Griffiths. You can bet he’s had the best medical support money can buy.

“When they could have been tempted to rush him back, they’ve given him breathing space. Now he’s pulling his boots on again, he must give Lennon some payback.”

Provan added: “In a sport where nobody escapes the brutality of time, the clock is ticking down on the 29-year-old.

“Lennon has to hope the striker will wise up. A fit Griffiths would be priceless for Celtic heading towards the business end of the season.”

Patience needed

Griffiths is a very experienced footballer and, when in form and fully fit, one of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership.

However, the Scotsman needs a few games to get into the groove of things, and he should not be put under a lot of pressure right now.

True, Odsonne Edouard cannot do it all on his own when it comes to strikers for Celtic, but patience must be afforded to Griffiths.

Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble yet again this season.