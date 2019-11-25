David Moyes's past comments on Everton striker Moise Kean

Everton forward Moise Kean is still yet to score since arriving at Goodison Park.

Everton boss David Moyes suggested earlier this season that he wasn’t sure what level Moise Kean was at, when asked about their summer business on TalkSPORT.

The Daily Mirror claim that Moyes could be set to take over from Marco Silva at Everton, as the Toffees look to improve.

If Moyes does take charge then trying to get the best out of Kean will surely be high up on his list of priorities.

There was huge excitement at Everton when Kean was signed in the summer transfer window, but he has struggled to make any impact at Goodison Park.

Kean is still yet to score a goal for Everton, with the youngster seemingly finding it difficult to adjust to English football.

And Moyes’s words on Kean don’t exactly suggest that he was the biggest fan of the addition of the teenager in the first place, as he suggested Everton would be disappointed that they couldn’t get someone more proven.

“I think they will be disappointed they didn’t get another centre-half and possibly maybe a more well-known striker or someone who might be more reliable," Moyes said.

"Moise Kean that they have brought in looks like he has got potential. Again, we are not quite sure what level he is at yet.”

If Moyes does take charge it could be that Everton target a new striker in January, judging by his comments.

The Toffees have failed to find a prolific scorer all season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun also not hitting the back of the net with any regularity.

Everton are currently in 15th place in the Premier League table, and face an extremely tough run of fixtures over the next few weeks.