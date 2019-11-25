Darren Bent tells Aston Villa to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aston Villa need competition for Wesley up front this season.

Darren Bent has suggested that Aston Villa should take a serious look at Aleksandar Mitrovic in January.

The Serbian hitman is ripping up the Championship with Fulham right now and has managed 12 goals in 16 appearances for the Londoners.

In contrast, Aston Villa could probably do with a bit more firepower up front by virtue of Wesley's struggles.

The Brazilian striker, signed for £22 million this past summer, has been a bit hit-and-miss since arriving in the West Midlands.

Dean Smith's side are 17th in the Premier League table and only one point above the relegation zone.

If they're going to survive, the Villans, who have scored 17 times in 12 games, will need goals and the club's former marksman has intimated on talkSPORT that the former Newcastle United star should be a target.

He said: "Come January Mitrovic might be gone. I can see a few Premier League teams [taking an interest]. Like Aston Villa whose centre-forwards aren't scoring many goals. He [Mitrovic] is too good for the Championship."

The problem with Aston Villa is that they don't have a reliable alternative up front if Wesley goes off the boil.

As mentioned, the big man hasn't been all that consistent and Smith's troops are in major trouble if they have to rely on Keinan Davis or Jonathan Kodjia to score the goals that keeps them up.

Neither are proven goalscorers in the Premier League and maybe, just maybe, a move for Mitrovic - who set the Cottagers back £27 million in 2018 [Sky Sports] - could work out.